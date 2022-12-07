A collision on a wet Calhoun County roadway about 6 p.m. Tuesday killed an El Dorado man.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Charles E. Sellers, 41, was driving a 2007 model Honda south on U.S. 167. Marcus L. Tankersley, 53, of Conway was driving a 2019 Kenworth north on the highway. Sellers’ car failed to maintain its lane of travel and the left front of the Honda hit the left front of the tractor-trailer.
Sellers was killed. Tankersley was hurt and taken to the Medical Center of South Arkansas.
Weather conditions were cloudy and wet.
Cpl. Brian Dixon investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.
CLICK HERE to see more Union County News.