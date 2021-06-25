Karl Malone Auto Group has formally announced the purchase of three vehicle franchises in El Dorado.
The Teague stores, including Teague Toyota, Teague Ford/Lincoln, and Teague Chevrolet, are now Karl Malone Toyota of El Dorado, Karl Malone Ford/Lincoln, and Karl Malone Chevrolet, respectively, all located on West Hillsboro in El Dorado.
Karl Malone also owns and operates Karl Malone Toyota of Ruston, LA, as of 2019.
In 2021, Malone partnered with Jeff Teague, owner of the Teague automotive dealerships. Both donated $20,000 to a fund they started to help the victims of a recent refinery fire.
Malone, 57, was a high school star in Summerfield, LA, and played college basketball at Louisiana Tech. He played basketball in the NBA for 19 years. He made 14 All-Star appearances, 11 All-NBA First Team selections, four All-Defensive nods, two league MVPs, two All-Star MVPs, all while with the Utah Jazz. He also earned two Olympic gold medals, the first with Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and the "Dream Team" in 1992. In 2005, Malone announced his official retirement from basketball.
With the addition of the Teague stores, Malone owns 10 dealerships, including Powersports and automotive, and a body and paint shop in Utah.