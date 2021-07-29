Kerry Jucas Moody of Little Rock has been appointed to serve as deputy chief of staff to Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.
Moody is a native of El Dorado.
“Kerry has done an excellent job managing the Public Affairs department. Her steady, thoughtful leadership is imperative to the success of the final 18 months of my administration,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “Kerry has her pulse on issues facing Arkansans and she works hard to guide our office to better serve their needs. During her tenure as director of Public Affairs, my office has handled 10 times more phone calls and emails and hosted more trainings and outreach programs. I couldn’t be more proud to have her on my team.”
Moody started in the Attorney General’s Office in December 2019 serving as the Director of Public Affairs. Previously, she served for nine years in the Secretary of State’s office, first under Secretary Mark Martin and then Secretary John Thurston.
During her tenure, Moody held the positions of assistant director of Elections, director of Strategic Initiatives, director of Communication, Education & Creative Services and deputy Secretary of State.
Prior to her years in state government, Moody was the executive director of American Majority Arkansas and the finance director for the Republican Party of Arkansas. Moody and her husband live in Little Rock with their teenage son.