The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado invites the public to the 2023 Student Art Show and Competition.
The exhibit will hang in the Merkle and Price Galleries through March 11.
The public is invited to the artist’s reception from 2-3:30 p.m. Saturday, February 25, with awards presentation by judge Kelly Campbell beginning at 2:30 p.m.
This exhibit showcases 178 works by talented K-12 students from El Dorado, Norphlet, Smackover, Junction City, Parkers Chapel, Monticello and Fordyce.
"Student artwork is special to me,” said Campbell. “During my tenure as an art teacher, I was amazed at the work students are capable of producing. I have student artwork hanging in my home - some of which was purchased from this very competition."
Campbell's appreciation for student art began many years ago. Before coming to work at SAAC and teaching classes there, she spent 26 years teaching art in public schools in Union County. Twenty-four of those were spent at Union in 7th-12th instruction, along with weekly full class lessons for grades 4-6 and in-depth lessons for gifted and talented for grades 4-6. The last two years were spent teaching art in grades K-8. She said, "Some of my students went on to become art teachers or professional artists, some just practice art in their daily lives, and
some have children who have inherited their talent."
According to Campbell, "Judging student art requires more than saying 'Oh, that's a pretty picture!' Skillful use of media, originality, and use of elements and principles of art (according to age level, of course) all are considerations when making choices. It's not an easy task."
Cash prizes will be awarded. Selected from all entries received, the $100 Grand Prize will go to the Best of Show, and additional cash prizes will be awarded in each division for First Place ($50), Second Place ($25), and Third Place ($15). Work has been divided into four divisions for judging: K-2 Grade, 3-5 Grade, 6-9 Grade, and 10-12 Grade.
