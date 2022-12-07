Canfor Corporation is announcing a temporary reduction in Canadian production due to very weak market conditions.
Canfor’s Urbana sawmill in Union County is not affected.
The production will be reduced through curtailments at all solid wood facilities in British Columbia and Alberta. This will remove approximately 150 million board feet in December and January.
The curtailments will start to be implemented on December 19 and will range from one to four weeks across its Canadian operations. The company will continue to adjust operating rates to align with market conditions and anticipates that the majority of its BC facilities will operate below full capacity in the New Year.
