LSB Industries, Inc., will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30 on Monday, November 1 after the close of the stock market.
LSB operates El Dorado Chemical.
LSB’s management will host a conference call at 9 a.m. Tuesday, November 2 to discuss these results. Participating in the call will be President & Chief Executive Officer Mark Behrman, and Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Cheryl Maguire.
Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (201) 689-8451. Call in 10 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin and ask for the LSB Industries conference call. To coincide with the conference call, LSB will post a slide presentation at www.lsbindustries.com on the webcast section of the Investor Info tab.