The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado recently announced it has surpassed the $1.5 million mark in pledges and contributions to its $2.2 million “Reaching Higher” capital campaign.
Campaign chair Beth Burns said, “We have reached this historic fundraising milestone through the faithful contributions of those who have believed in the mission of SAAC, and our dedication to serving our community, for decades. As we celebrate this accomplishment, we can see the finish line in sight, and we are asking our community to help provide the final fundraising push.”
SAAC broke ground October 18 on a multi-million-dollar expansion project that will help the center meet the community’s evolving needs by improving accessibility, increasing safety and security, broadening learning opportunities, and updating aesthetics to reflect SAAC’s role a cultural hub in the region.
“Through these much-needed updates to our historic facility’s function and appearance, SAAC will be able to continue serving the next generation of artists, actors, musicians, and patrons. The center has been a home for creativity for the last sixty years, and this renovation is a tangible symbol of our commitment to the next sixty.”
Michael Rogers of Michael Rogers Designs serves as architect of the project, with Ideal Construction as the general contractor.
"We have a wonderful, sturdy, well-built building, thanks to our very thoughtful founders who made it what it is today,” said Allen. “Working with the board of directors, including Richard Wharton and architectural consultant Elbert Godwin, Michael has reimagined the way our space works, and the way our students and patrons will work within it.”
