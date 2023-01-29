Southern Airways Express has been selected to continue as the Essential Air Service provider to airports in El Dorado, Hot Springs and Harrison.
Passengers will continue to enjoy round-trip commercial flights to Dallas and Memphis courtesy of Southern Airways Express, LLC, as the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) selected Southern to provide Essential Air Service (EAS) for a four-year term to expire on February 28, 2027.
Southern will operate the Cessna Caravan (C208), a nine-passenger aircraft, to provide the flights.
"All of us at Southern Airways are excited to soon begin our sixth year of service to Hot Springs, El Dorado and Harrison. We appreciate the cities' and the Department's (DOT) continued trust," wrote Southern Chairman and CEO Stan Little in response to the EAS order.
The order provides a schedule change for Hot Springs, with two additional flights to DFW and two fewer to MEM. Little said that Southern will begin working on the schedule change in time for March implementation.
Southern and Boutique Air were the only respondents to an EAS provider request for proposals from the DOT on September 27, 2022. The DOT concluded that Southern's proposal met the required air carrier selection criteria.
"Southern has served all three communities reliably for several years, has community support and its service will continue to provide passengers connectivity to the national air transportation system, as well as international access via the DFW hub," the DOT said in its order, issued on January 17, 2023. "Southern also included $25,000 to market its service at each of the three communities."
Southern Airways Express receives annual subsidies from the federal government to provide Essential Air Service to communities that would not otherwise be served by commercial airlines. In Arkansas, the subsidies are $2,670,822 for El Dorado, $2,963,576 for Harrison, $2,787,762 for Hot Springs, and $2,217,130 for Jonesboro.
Southern is now the largest commuter airline in the United States, providing service to more than 50 cities from coast to coast, as well as in Hawaii and the Marianas Islands.
Southern has partner/interline agreements with Alaska, Hawaiian, United and American Airlines.