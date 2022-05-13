The Diamond Agency of El Dorado has announced the addition of two new team members, Brandi Camp as communications manager and Bryan Brickley as graphic designer.
According to Don Hale, “We are delighted to add these key positions to our staff. Both come with vast knowledge and experience that will be helpful to our agency and produce results for our clients.
Camp will be responsible for media relations, executing the social media strategy, as well as coordinating the publications produced by the agency. Camp has 15 years of staffing and human resourcing experience and is active as a volunteer in the El Dorado community. She serves on the El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, the Chamber Ambassador Committee, and is a graduate of Leadership Union County Class IX. She also served on the SHARE Jobs and Re-Entry Coalitions. In 2021, El Dorado City Council recognized Camp for her work in developing a community healthcare forum by designating May 18th as Brandi Camp Day. Camp attended University of Arkansas – Monticello.
Bryan Brickley previously served as a graphic designer for Southern Aluminum in Magnolia. Brickley will be responsible for design/layout of print advertising and developing creative content for the agency’s social media accounts. He will also serve as part of the creative team for the agency’s publications. Brickley is a 2015 graduate of Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia with a BFA in communications.