Employees, students and visitors to the El Dorado School District will have to wear masks to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The school board voted 4-3 during a special meeting Wednesday afternoon to require that masks be properly worn by all school district employees, students and visitors while inside any school district building or bus.
According to the policy, “Properly wearing a mask for purposes of this policy means covering the mouth and nose with a mask, at all times, except while eating, drinking or taking medication. masks shall not be: neck gaiters or bandanas.
“This policy shall be renewed or modified at each monthly school board meeting, until the school board determines that a mask policy is no longer necessary for the health and safety of the students and employees of the district.”
The district said in a statement that the decision came after consultation with medical professionals, and consideration of local COVID-19 infection rate.
It also follows a Pulaski County Circuit Court ruling last Friday that found unconstitutional a new state law, Act 1002. One of the key sponsors of the bill was State Sen. Trent Garner (R-El Dorado).