“Community Causes With Coffee” will have its April meeting at 9 a.m. today in Room 105 of the Workforce Division Building, South Arkansas Community College, 3696 East Main in El Dorado.
The guest speaker will be Michele Hildreth of SouthArk, who will talk about creating fliers and other presentations.
Community Causes with Coffee is an informal networking meeting for local nonprofits that will take place on the 2nd Tuesday of every month at 9 a.m.
Its purpose is to provide a space where local nonprofits can inform other agencies on their resources, their needs, and/or upcoming events.