As thousands of people continue to struggle with the impacts of pandemic poverty, The Salvation Army of El Dorado is calling on everyone to help individuals and families overcome the threat of eviction amid the holiday season.
Social services organizations like The Salvation Army have worked to provide help and hope since the pandemic started, but needs are increasing again this holiday season because of the threat of evictions and a resurging pandemic.
The organization anticipates a greater need from individuals and families struggling to stay in their homes this holiday season.
“With the resurgence of COVID-19, The Salvation Army is preparing for an increase of requests for service this holiday season,” said Maj. David Robinson from The Salvation Army of El Dorado. “With the public’s generosity, The Salvation Army will continue to provide help and hope to individuals and families in need.”
Since the beginning of the pandemic, (March 2020-September 2021) The Salvation Army of El Dorado has provided 62,083 meals, 3482 food boxes, 2547 emotional and spiritual care sessions, 2949 nights of shelter, and $44,446 in rent and utility assistance. Now more than ever, The Salvation Army needs everyone’s help. The following options are available for those wishing to support their neighbors in need:
Enlist in Love's Army with a sustaining gift of $25 per month. CLICK HERE to make a donation through the Salvation Army website.
CLICK HERE to sign up to volunteer at a Salvation Army red kettle.
Provide new toys and clothing through the Angel Tree program for local children of families in need.
Donate digitally with Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo at any red kettle.
Donate cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin or Ethereum for the first year ever.
Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, "Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army," then specify the amount.
Give any amount by texting "KETTLES" to 91999.