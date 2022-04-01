An El Dorado man died about 5:38 a.m. Friday when his vehicle was struck from behind on U.S. 167 in El Dorado.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Jason Langley, 46, was driving a 2017 model Dodge Charger northbound, just north of Southfield Cutoff Road.
A 1997 Dodge Ram pick-up, driven by Quinton Roberts, 32, of Junction City, hit the Langley vehicle from behind. This caused the Charger to leave the highway and strike a group of trees before turning over on the driver’s side.
Langley died at the scene.
Roberts was hurt and taken to the Medical Center of South Arkansas.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Cpl. John Parker investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.