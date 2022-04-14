Delek Logistics Partners has announced that one of its subsidiaries has signed a definitive purchase agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the equity interests of 3Bear Delaware Holding, an indirect subsidiary of 3Bear Energy, LLC.
The acquisition is related to 3Bear's crude oil and gas gathering, processing and transportation businesses, as well as water disposal and recycling operations in the Delaware Basin in New Mexico, for cash consideration of $624.7 million, subject to customary closing adjustments.
Among Delek’s holdings are a refinery in El Dorado, and a petroleum collection system in Columbia and Union counties.
Delek Logistics is executing the transaction through a newly formed, wholly owned subsidiary, DKL Delaware Gathering, LLC. The acquisition is expected to result in an investment multiple of approximately 6.25 times 2023 EBITDA.
3Bear is a premier crude, gas and water gathering, processing and disposal business in the Northern Delaware Basin. 3Bear's assets are anchored by 350,000 dedicated acres and long-term fixed fee contracts. The asset base includes approximately 485 miles of pipelines, 88 million cubic feet per day of cryogenic natural gas processing capacity, 120 MBbl of crude storage capacity and 200 MBbl/d of water disposal capacity.
Through this strategic transaction, Delek Logistics significantly enhances its third-party revenue and further diversifies its customer and product mix, expands its footprint into the Delaware basin, provides immediate accretion to Distributable Cash Flow, and bolsters ESG optionality through carbon capture opportunities and GHG reduction projects currently underway.
This transaction is expected to be completed around mid-year 2022, subject to customary regulatory approvals.