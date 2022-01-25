The new CARTI Cancer Center, 1601 N. West Ave. in El Dorado, will host its ribbon cutting and open house from 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday.
The center is in the former Office Depot building.
Special guests will include Dr. Balan Nair, CARTI chief medical director; Adam Head, CARTI president and CEO; Terry Vick, CARTI Board chair; El Dorado Mayor Veronica Smith-Creer; and Bill Luther, El Dorado Chamber of Commerce.
The center provides medical oncology and PET imaging services to cancer patients of south Arkansas. The facility includes an infusion suite with 30 heated recliners and an onsite lab.
The cancer center will be open 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
This is the fifth comprehensive cancer center in CARTI's network of treatment locations, bringing its statewide presence to 18 treatment locations in 15 communities. CARTI currently has south Arkansas locations in El Dorado, Crossett and Magnolia.
"CARTI's presence in south Arkansas began 21 years ago with a location in El Dorado," said Adam Head, president and chief executive officer of the statewide network of cancer care providers. "Based on patient needs and our mission to provide cancer care close to home, we are thrilled to expand our offerings and provide a more robust suite of services to the cancer patients of El Dorado and beyond."
Patient care will be provided by medical oncologist Dr. Balan Nair and Kayla Williams, APRN, MSN.
"In our quest to expand our presence in the community, we explored various opportunities, including plans to build a new structure from the ground up," said Melissa Masingill, chief business development officer. "Instead, because of our longstanding investment and commitment to this community, we saw an opportunity to renovate an existing space and help energize a main thoroughfare in downtown El Dorado. We are thrilled to reactivate this space and provide a necessary service to the patients and families of south Arkansas and north Louisiana."
Phase II of the project will bring additional services, including radiation oncology and imaging services, including mammography, CT and MRI. Phase II is expected to be completed in late 2022.
Dr. Nair began seeing patients in El Dorado in 1998. Due to a significant increase in patient volume, Dr. Nair expanded his presence in south Arkansas. Today, Dr. Nair sees more than 60 patients per day. With the help of his medical team, more than 100 cancer patients are served at CARTI El Dorado every Tuesday.
Since 1998, Dr. Nair has treated more than 4,000 cancer patients from south Arkansas. In the last 12 months, CARTI has served 1,643 people from south Arkansas.