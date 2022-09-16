The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced the names of over 16,000 semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring.
The semifinalists from South Arkansas high schools are:
Arkadelphia – Calvin R. Clardy.
El Dorado – Kieran C. Obiozo and John R. Stipp-Bethune.
Star City – Tony Chen.
A total of 169 Arkansas high school students were named semifinalists, representing 58 public schools and academies, private and parochial schools, and home schools. Bentonville High School had 17 semifinalists. Fayetteville High had 16.
To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition. About 95 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and approximately half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.
NMSC, a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance, was established in 1955 specifically to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Scholarships are underwritten by NMSC with its own funds and by approximately 340 business organizations and higher education institutions that share NMSC’s goals of honoring the nation’s scholastic champions and encouraging the pursuit of academic excellence.