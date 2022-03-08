The most recent COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health. (+) or (-) notes changes since the previous day. The figures below reflect changes between Sunday and Tuesday. magnoliareporter.com did not update figures on Monday.
Many people are using self-tests for the COVID-19 virus. Their infections may not be reflected in the totals below.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic – 823,926
Total active cases – 2,709-628
Total deaths statewide – 10,760+47
Currently hospitalized – 314-22
Hospitalized on ventilators – 51-5
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 5,297
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 8-4
Total recovered – 5,200+4
Total number dead – 89
PCR tests percent positivity – 11.58, down from 11.59
Antigen tests percent positivity – 13.87, no change
Total positive PCR tests – 2,802
Total positive antigen tests – 2,748
Total negative PCR tests – 21,403+32
Total negative antigen tests – 17,067+7
Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 46.4, up from 46.3
Percent of population partially immunized – 10.9, no change
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
5-2 active cases through March 7.
Other school districts in area through March 7:
Crossett, 5
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Current active cases – 3 students, 0 staff, 1+1 faculty
Current active cases in isolation on-campus – 0
Current total in quarantine – 0
Cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 869+1
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,275
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 1
Total recovered – 1,243
Total number dead – 30
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 36.6, up from 36.3
Percent of population partially immunized – 5.8, down from 5.9
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,155+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 6-1
Total recovered – 2,105+3
Total number dead – 44
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 43.7, up from 43.4
Percent of population partially immunized – 12.2, no change
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 5,401+5
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 17-8
Total recovered – 5,289+13
Total number dead – 95
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 56.6, up from 56.5
Percent of population partially immunized – 8.2, down from 8.4
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 9,123+41
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 6-6
Total recovered – 8,950+46
Total number dead – 165+1
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 45.5, up from 45.4
Percent of population partially immunized – 10.7, down from 10.9
AREA NURSING HOMES
(March 7 report)
Summit Health & Rehab, Taylor: 3 active patient cases, 4 active staff case.
Wentworth Place, Magnolia: 1 active staff case.
Timberlane Health, El Dorado: 1 active patient case.
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,110
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 35-3
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 7-2
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 6-1
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends or holidays.
Bossier – 35,244, up from 35,220 total cases. 471+2 deaths.
Webster – 10,455, up from 10,451 total cases. 175 deaths.
Claiborne – 3,3099, up from 3,095 total cases. 73 deaths.
Union – 6,381, up from 6,379 total cases. 129 deaths.