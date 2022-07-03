Heavy rain fell on Union and Ashley counties Sunday morning, causing localized flooding and some damage.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport estimated at least 5 inches of rain fell late Sunday morning in a band from south of Mount Holly, to Smackover, to the north side of El Dorado, to the northwestern corner of Ashley County.
There were reports of up to 10 inches of rain. A flash flood warning for the area expired at 3 p.m. Sunday.
magnoliareporter.com has recorded 0.9 inches of rain since midnight Saturday. This raises the July total to 1.5 inches, and 31.4 inches since January 1.
One Twitter video showed El Dorado firefighters rescuing a woman from her swamped vehicle.
Twitter posts showed debris floating into El Dorado streets, including a storage shed. There was street flooding and cars stalled in deep water. Manhole covers floated away due to heavy rain.
El Dorado Police reported about 10 a.m. that parts of North West Avenue and West Hillsboro were impassable, along with the intersections of Mount Holly and Timberlane, 19th and Tanglewood, and Parnell and Carol.
A downed tree blocked U.S. 63 3.1 miles southwest of Arkansas 275. Arkansas 275 was temporarily closed by high water.
About 896 Entergy customers had no electrical service at 3 p.m. Sunday. The largest outages were west of Smackover, the Lawson community east of El Dorado, and along U.S. 63 near the Ouachita River.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said about noon that thunderstorms were producing heavy rain in much of Union County including El Dorado, Norphlet and Smackover. Between 5 and 9 inches of rain have fallen.