Luther Harris Jr. was named the Linda Stringfellow Spirit of SHARE award winner recently during the SHARE Foundation of El Dorado’s Annual Employee Meetings.
Dr. Brian Jones, president and CEO, announced the winner and finalists.
The “Spirit of SHARE” Award was created in 2004 to recognize employees of the El Dorado foundation who go above and beyond their everyday duties. In 2017 the award was renamed in honor of retiring SHARE President/COO Linda Stringfellow to the “Linda Stringfellow Spirit of SHARE” Award. Employees who have been with SHARE for at least one year are eligible with the exception of the President/CEO.
Nominees are made by fellow SHARE employees and the nominees are evaluated on their willingness to go the extra mile, as well as their compassion, loyalty, responsibility, and integrity toward their co-workers, patients, and members. An anonymous committee of the SHARE Foundation Board reviews the nominations and makes the selections.
Harris is Life Touch Hospice chaplain.
His citation said that “Luther is the epitome of an exemplary employee. He goes out of his way for the patients, families, and staff of Life Touch to do something to make their day just a little brighter on a daily basis. Luther goes out of his way to make everyone feel special.
“Luther has every SHARE value plus some. He sets a positive example and will help anyone do anything and is always happy and eager to help in any way he can. Everything Luther does, he does with enthusiasm. On multiple occasions when someone was not being themselves, Luther took time out of his busy schedule to take interest in their life, their situation, and pray for them and be a friend.”
Harris received an engraved plaque and an additional week of paid vacation.
The other finalists were Melissa Henley, Life Touch Hospice in-take coordinator; and Janie Ward, HealthWorks Fitness Center Member Services manager. They received an engraved award and an extra day of vacation.