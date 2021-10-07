Murphy USA Inc. will release preliminary third quarter 2021 earnings results after the market close on Wednesday, October 27, followed by a conference call at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 28.
The gasoline and convenience merchandise retailer is headquartered in El Dorado.
Interested parties may participate by dialing 1-833-968-2218 and referencing conference ID number 8602898. The call can also be accessed via webcast through the Investor Relations section of Murphy USA’s website.
Murphy USA has more than 1,650 stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest, and Northeast United States.