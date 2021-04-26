Federal courts in the Western District of Arkansas, which includes locations in El Dorado, TexARKana and Hot Springs, are relaxing many of the rules put in place to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
A moratorium on trials has been lifted. All civil and criminal trials set to begin before May 17 have been continued and will be rescheduled.
“As to criminal trials, the time between the date of this administrative order (April 22) and the new trial date shall be excluded from consideration of the Speedy Trial Act ... as the court specifically finds that the ends of justice served by ordering these continuances outweigh the best interested of the public and a defendant’s right to a speedy trial,” Federal Judge Susan O. Hickey wrote in her administrative order.
Criminal matters before a magistrate judge, such as initial appearances, arraignments, detention hearings and the issuance of search warrants, will take place by video conference or in person. The same will be true of changes of plea or sentencing hearings, civil hearings and settlement conferences.
All federal courthouses in the Western District are open to the public. However, people will still be required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing inside courthouses.