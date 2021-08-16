Schools operated by a South Arkansas charity in the nation of Haiti escaped damage from a deadly earthquake Saturday on the island.
A 7.2-magnitude earthquake has been blamed for 1,300 deaths. The epicenter was northwest of Saint-Louis-du-Sud in the far southwest of the nation, which is the western half of the island of Hispaniola.
The El Dorado-based Haiti Education Foundation supports 34 elementary schools and six high schools with more than 7,000 students. The schools are located east of the earthquake zone. They are south between capital city of Port-au-Prince and the Caribbean Sea. Many of the schools were damaged in the massive 2010 earthquake on the island.
“Fortunately, our schools are approximately 50 km away from the epicenter. We are relieved to report that we have had no loss or life or structure. The earthquake was felt, but no damages,” said spokesman Rob Crittenden.
“That said, there continues to be a great deal of fear and anxiety. The events of the earthquake in 2010 have not faded from the minds of our Haitian friends nor have the mounting political issues that plague the country.
“One of the priests in charge of our schools, Pere Jean Junior Jean wrote, ‘Indeed, a terrible earthquake of magnitude 7.2 has struck us in the midst of socio-political crises, kidnapping, insecurity and others ... After having contacted by telephone my directors and my lay leaders of the schools and churches of the parish, everything is fine. We did not record any damage. In all circumstances we must praise the Lord for his blessings and his infinite mercy towards us.’”
The nation of Haiti remains in almost a constant state of political, social and economic upheaval. President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated on July 7 and 28 foreign mercenaries were arrested or alleged to have been part of the plot.
Even now, Tropical Storm Grace is delivering heavy rainfall to the region, which is subject to mudslides due to the steep terrain.
Crittenden said Haitian families are in mourning and despair during these difficult times.
“Haiti needs our prayers. These people are strong, they are overcomers, but they are tired,” said Haiti Education Foundation Executive Director Susan Turbeville.
