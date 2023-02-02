Mad House 101 Restaurant and Bar will soon open its doors inside the former MuleKick@MAD location at the Murphy Arts District, 101 East Locust Street in El Dorado.
Owners Dean and Angela Morrison of El Dorado will spearhead the new restaurant.
“This was a huge opportunity for us to bring a new restaurant to town that can capture everyone’s palate. The menu will have a little of everything including
hamburgers, steak, pasta, and seafood. We will be open for dinner Thursday through Saturday and available for catering,” said owner Dean Morrison.
Mad House 101 is set to open Saturday, March 4, with several soft openings in February, including catering the Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism, February 26-28.
Typical hours will be Thursday through Saturday, open 5 p.m. to close. The menu will feature entrees such as 8 oz. steak filet, 14 oz. ribeye, chicken fried steak, parmesan crusted chicken, grouper, salmon, fried shrimp and catfish, Cajun chicken fettuccine, gumbo, fish tacos, shrimp and grits, sandwiches, salads, and more.
El Dorado diners will be familiar with the Morrison’s quality of food and service from dining at their current restaurant Off the Rail Cafe. Off the Rail has been
in business for three years and is located at 220 E. Main inside an authentic 1883 rail car.
“Off the Rail will stay the same. Many of our cooks and servers will transition to the Mad House 101 Restaurant to pick up evening shifts, since Off the Rail is only open for breakfast and lunch,” said Dean. “We will be hiring additional staff for Mad House 101 Restaurant.”
Mad House 101 Restaurant will be responsible for overseeing concessions at all MAD events. They will also serve as the primary source of catering for events at MAD such as weddings, banquets, conferences, and more. Live music will make a return to the restaurant once they get settled.
“MAD will oversee booking entertainment at the Mad House 101 Restaurant. We already have many acts on our radar to play the cabaret stage. We are fortunate that Dean and Angela are music lovers as well and were extremely open to keeping the stage available for live music and entertainment,” said Pam Griffin, MAD President and CEO.