SHARE Foundation, which operates Life Touch Hospice in El Dorado, and Arkansas Hospice, the state’s largest nonprofit provider of hospice care, have reached an agreement for Life Touch Hospice to become part of Arkansas Hospice.
The transition will take effect June 1.
Both organizations said the relationship will strengthen the ability of both providers to carry on their nonprofit missions in light of the evolving healthcare market and massive changes anticipated in how Medicare covers and pays for hospice care over the next few years.
As a result of these changes, many small, rural hospices are already consolidating with larger providers to ensure sustainability in the future. Approximately 90% of hospice care is paid for by Medicare nationwide.
In anticipation of these changes and in keeping with its commitment to nonprofit hospice care in South Arkansas, the SHARE Foundation went through a careful and deliberate process of identifying a community-minded, nonprofit hospice provider to continue the mission of Life Touch Hospice in its five-county service area. During that process, it was important for SHARE Foundation to select another Arkansas-based nonprofit with the capacity and economic scale to navigate the impending reimbursement changes successfully.
“It is an honor to be asked to continue the mission of another long-standing, nonprofit hospice provider in Arkansas, said Judy Wooten, president and CEO of Arkansas Hospice. “Life Touch Hospice has a wonderful reputation for providing high quality, patient-centered care, and we look forward to learning, growing, and serving together for many years to come.”
Arkansas Hospice’s services include Arkansas Palliative Care, which provides in-home support for patients experiencing serious illness; Arkansas Advanced Care, an in-home primary care service for seniors; and First Choice Senior Care, a private duty program offering caregivers to help seniors stay in their own homes as long as possible.
While Arkansas Hospice plans on bringing these service lines to south Arkansas, a timeline has not yet been established.
“We are thankful that we have provided such wonderful hospice care to our community throughout the years. Life Touch Hospice and its staff have been a true blessing to many individuals and families by honoring every moment in life. This new affiliation with Arkansas Hospice will position us to maintain the mission and ministry of Life Touch Hospice,” said Dr. Brian Jones, president/CEO of SHARE Foundation.