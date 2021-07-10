Five men will be inducted into the Union County Sports Hall of Fame during a ceremony Saturday, July 31 at the El Dorado Conference Center.
The Class of 2020-2021 inductees are Jim Atwell, David Carpenter, Kevin Payne, Gary Don Smith and Jimmy Sullivan.
Tickets are $25 and must be purchased in advance at United Insurance Agency, Smackover State Bank locations, Generations Bank in Junction City, or the El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce.
The event begins with a reception for the inductees at 5 p.m., followed by the banquet at 6 p.m.