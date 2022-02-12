The National Weather Service in Little Rock notes that a tornado struck the Mount Holly area on this date in 1950.
Recent Headlines
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Mega Millions has two $600 winners in Arkansas
- Calhoun County wreck leaves youth dead
- Recent Columbia County jail bookings and releases
- Two-vehicle wreck kills driver near Fulton
- Amanda Michelle Wyrick
- Louisiana imposes CWD rules in three parishes
- City of Magnolia unsuccessful with request for splash pad/park improvements grant request
- Dozens of defendants due in Circuit Court on Thursday
- Magnolia Police list recent arrests
- Larry Don Smith
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.