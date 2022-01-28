Percepto has announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations for Delek US Holdings’ refineries in El Dorado and in Tyler, TX.
Percepto is based in Modi’in, Israeli. It specializes in industrial robots capable of autonomous inspection work on the ground, and drones in the air.
The company’s drones inspected Delek’s facilities and provided visual data management and analysis.
The approval makes Delek US’s refineries the first to receive such an approval, and one of the first among U.S. energy companies as well.
The BVLOS approval enables Delek US to operate its drones without a pilot to maintain line of sight with the drone. An operator located in the control room can easily manage and monitor pre-scheduled fully autonomous drone missions.
“This approval to use autonomous drone technology is a huge step forward toward cleaner and safer refineries within the oil and gas industry,” said Percepto CEO Dor Abuhasira. “Congratulations to Delek US for being pioneers in digital transformation, and implementing new procedures within an industry that has been seeking new solutions to old problems.”
“Percepto’s end-to-end system supports our environmental, social and governance goals to deliver safe and reliable autonomous drones that can be operated remotely while in compliance with US FAA regulations,” said Delek SVP, Business Transformation, Grigor Bambekov. “By working in partnership with Percepto, Delek US is gaining more effective, efficient, reliable, and profitable utilization of its assets through the next generation of Industry 4.0 drone ecosystems.”
Percepto drones are managed by Percepto’s Autonomous Inspection & Monitoring (AIM) platform. The recently upgraded AIM 2022 includes the newest configuration of the Percepto Sparrow, the Percepto Air Max.
Through its change detection framework based on drone-collected data, the Tyler and El Dorado refineries leverage AIM and Air Max drones to maintain remote operations 24/7 with capability to:
-- Automate a select set of day-to-day operations, maintenance, security, and special projects tasks
-- Provide aerial surveillance, monitoring, and inspection of assets, equipment, machinery, materials, and supplies
-- Enable emergency response and crisis management services
-- Ensure compliance with environmental and safety regulations
-- Keep workers safe with pre-emptive risk notifications and mitigation services