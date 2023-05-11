The Theatre Steering Committee of the South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado has an exciting evening in store.
It is planning a slate of productions for the 2023-2024 theatrical season, and they want to announce it in an equally theatrical manner with “A Night of Imagination and Merriment.”
The public is invited to join the committee at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18 to be among the first to know which productions will be taking the stage at SAAC next year.
This free event, chaired by Kaila Emery and Rhett Davis, is open to SAAC members and the general public. The evening will begin with refreshments onstage at 5:30 p.m., followed by the announcement of the three SAAC Main Stage production for fall, spring, and summer.
“Join us as we reveal out upcoming season with a reception that will keep you guessing until the big reveal!” said event co-chair Kaila Emery. “Bring your friends and your sense of wonder as we embark on another wonderful season.”
Guests will also have the opportunity to pick up audition materials for the 2023 summer musical, “Newsies.” Auditions are soon to follow, on June 3 and 4, and the production team is looking for actors, singers and dancers of all ages.