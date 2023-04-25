The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado welcomes to the stage the young student cast for “The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition” which will run Friday, May 5, with the curtain going up at 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 6 beginning at 2 p.m. in the Callaway Theatre.
“The Wizard of Oz: Youth Edition” is a one-hour adaptation of “The Wizard of Oz,” specially tailored for young actors written by L. Frank Baum, With Music and Lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg. Adaptation and support materials for the Youth Edition developed by iTheatrics under the supervision of Timothy Allen McDonald.
Tickets will be $5 with reserved seating.
Young Dorothy Gale and her little dog, Toto, are swept away by a tornado from their Kansas farm to the magical Land of Oz, and embark on a fantastical quest with her three new friends to see the Wizard, who she hopes can return her to her home and fulfill the others' wishes. Many adventures ensue during their journey and many life lessons are learned along the way.
The talented student cast is made up of the following:
Dorothy -- Lexi Loudon
Hunk/Scarecrow --Parker Thomas
Hickory/Tin Man -- Lily Mitchell
Glinda -- Carly Gilkey
Wicked Witch -- Addylyn Miller
Professor Marvel/ Wizard -- Ethan Mixon
Toto – Quinton Mitchell
Supporting characters include:
Uncle Henry/Winkie Leader -- Jon Tyler Davis
Mrs. Gulch -- Audrey Spencer
Mayor -- Gunner Mote
Lullaby League -- Avery Spencer, Kinley Rushing and Blair Parker
The Lollipop Guild -- Bram Johnson, Luke Loudon and Jai Durvasula
Doorman /Guard -- Micha Johnson
Nikko -- Evie Johnson
Ensemble members: Calie Ayres, Julianna Ayres, Carlee Jacobs, Leah Jennings, Eva Johnson, Nivedha Krishnan, Jack Louden, Alexandria Polen-Ellen, Emily Riley, Cole Taylor, Emily Weatherington and Abigail Williamson.
Director for this production, Hayden Nooner wrote, “We have been so impressed by this cast and their willingness to learn and work. We are constantly surprised by how talented the students in our community are. You will not want to miss seeing these kids.”
Cassie Hickman, music director said, “I'm very excited to be working with this group of students in Wizard of Oz. In ways, it's very different from prior years, where we see the same kids active in theatre. This year we have so many new faces that are eager to learn, grow and perform. That's an exciting place to be; seeing new students fall in love with theatre! We also have a very strong cast of returning students who are ready to take on new characters and bring them to life. One thing that has stood out this year is seeing the new and seasoned cast members work together and cheer each other on. It's been a team working together to put on a show.”