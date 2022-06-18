Twenty-one Arkansas State Police Recruits received their trooper commissions this week during a graduation ceremony in the rotunda of the State Capitol.
Two of the new troopers have been assigned to South Arkansas counties.
Shabby Moore, 25, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop F, Union County. He is a graduate of Ville Platte, LA, High School.
Solomon Phifer, 30, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop G, Miller County. He is a graduate of Crossett High School, University of Arkansas (Little Rock) and Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary in Cordova, Tennessee.
The graduates were among an initial field of 227 applicants who were tested and interviewed during 2021. On January 23, 38 recruits assembled at the state police training academy in Little Rock to form Recruit Class 2022-A and began a rigorous 21 week-long training stint.
The graduates received 1,160 hours of specialized instruction in the academy classrooms and through practical training exercises outside the classroom. The graduates were sworn under oath as Arkansas State Troopers by North Little Rock District Judge Randy Morley.
Over the next month the new troopers will begin reporting to their respective assignments across the state. They will receive an additional 5 – 9 weeks of instruction working alongside a Field Training Officer before being released from their training regimen.