LaDarius Gatson, 42, of Spearsville, LA, was found dead Monday after the ATV he was driving wrecked in Union County, just north of the Louisiana state line.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Gatson was driving a Honda Foreman west on Leichman Road, off Hillsboro Road, when he lost control. The vehicle came to rest on the south side of the road in the wood line. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The wreck was found about 10:15 a.m. Monday.
Sgt. Jesse Knight of the Union County Sheriff’s Office investigated the wreck.