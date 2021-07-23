Rock Dental Brands, headquartered in Little Rock, has announced the acquisition of nine clinics across Arkansas, Tennessee and Missouri, including four in South Arkansas.
The purchases bring the total number of Rock Dental Brands-supported clinics to 84.
The acquisitions were completed jointly with Rock Dental Brands' doctor-owned affiliated professional dental practices in separate transactions over recent months.
South Arkansas acquisitions include two locations of Jim Moore Orthodontics in Pine Bluff and Monticello, Dr. Michael Wharton-Palmer, DDS, Pediatric Dentist in TexARKana, and South Arkansas Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery in El Dorado.
“Our continued expansion and the acquisition of these nine specialty clinics is another milestone for Rock Dental Brands in our mission to bring quality dental health access and care to more Americans,” said Rock Dental Brands Chief Executive Officer Kristi Crum. “Rock Dental Brands is in growth mode. As we continue to expand, our top priority remains bringing the highest standard of patient care and treatment to the communities we serve.”