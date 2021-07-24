Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2021.
Martin Lubricants, a Martin Midstream subsidiary, operates a petroleum product blending and packaging plant in Smackover.
Highlights of the fiscal quarter:
-- 2021 financial performance in line with annual guidance
-- Reported net loss of $6.6 million and $4.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively.
-- Reported adjusted EBITDA of $22.5 million and $53.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively.
-- Generated distributable cash flow of $7.3 and $20.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively.
-- Declares quarterly distribution of $0.005 or 2 cents annually.
-- Announces Revolving Credit Facility amendment.
“For the second quarter of 2021, the partnership had a solid performance in line with our annual projected cash flows of between $95 million to $102 million,” said Bob Bondurant, president and chief executive officer of Martin Midstream GP LLC, the general partner of the partnership.
“As the country returns to a more open economy and refinery utilization increases, we have seen heightened demand for our services particularly within the land transportation and lubricants businesses. However, the impact of COVID-19 is still reflected in a reduction in sulfur service volumes and lower marine day rates year over year. As expected, marine utilization has increased from last quarter and we anticipate the continued economic recovery will drive demand upward allowing for the further utilization of our asset base.”
“Looking to the third quarter, which is seasonally our weakest due to the cyclical nature of both the fertilizer and butane businesses, we amended our revolving credit facility in response to rising commodity prices and the continued impact of COVID-19 on the partnership’s trailing 12-month cash flows. I’d like thank our lenders for recognizing our ongoing commitment to capital discipline through their support of the amendment.”
Terminal and Storage operating income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 was $3.7 million and $3.3 million, respectively.
Adjusted segment EBITDA for T&S was $10.6 million for each of the three-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, reflecting increased volumes on packaged lubricants products, offset by expired capital recovery fees at the Smackover Refinery.
Natural Gas Liquids Operating Income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 was $0.7 million and $1.1 million, respectively.
Adjusted segment EBITDA for NGL was $1.7 million and $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, primarily reflecting increased margins in our butane optimization business, offset by a reduction in NGL margins due to rising commodity prices.
The partnership had a net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021 of $6.6 million, a loss of 17 cents per limited partner unit. The partnership had a net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2020 of $2.2 million, a loss of 6 cents per limited partner unit. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $22.5 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020 of $23.9 million. Distributable cash flow for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $7.3 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020 of $12.5 million.
The partnership had a net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2021 of $4.1 million, a loss of 10 cents per limited partner unit. The Partnership had net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 of $6.6 million, or 17 cents per limited partner unit. Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $53.4 million compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020 of $54.9 million. Distributable cash flow for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $20.1 million compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020 of $30.8 million.
Revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $184.3 million compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020 of $140.6 million. Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $385.3 million compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020 of $339.5 million.