The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado announces an open audition call for "Clue: On Stage" held promptly at 7 p.m. on both on Monday, August 30 and Tuesday, August 31.
The SAAC lobby will open at 6:30 p.m. prior to the beginning of auditions, so arrive in time to fill out an audition form and to get a head shot.
Everyone must be age 18 or older.
The production, sponsored by Sarah and Jeff Teague and Southern Bancorp, is scheduled for October 22-31.
People should bring their calendars and provide a complete list of rehearsal conflicts. The director will provide scene readings that will be used at auditions. No advance preparation is necessary, but it is recommended to review the readings before auditions.
Script copies are available at the SAAC office and may be checked out for a period of 48 hours for reading. Auditioners are encouraged to read the script before auditions. Expect cold reading from the script at callbacks.
The show has a lot of physical action and quick scene changes, as would be expected with a murder mystery. At callbacks on Wednesday, September 1 everyone should expect exercises in stage movement and, for the most physically active characters, some stage combat training.
These will be closed auditions. Everyone will be asked to wait in the lobby or gallery until needed in the theater. Please bring your mask with you to auditions.
Roles available in this production are for six men and five women. The show also requires an ensemble cast that works as a team, so expect to be in close physical contact with fellow cast members.
Characters included in the cast are Wadsworth, a traditional British butler, witty and sarcastic; Yvette, a sexy, French maid; Miss
Scarlett, a sultry, savvy, and "been around the block" type; Mrs. Peacock, a neurotic, motor mouth; Mrs. White, aloof, mysterious and secretive and Colonel Mustard, a dense, dumb man who is easily angered. Also in the cast are Professor Plum, an arrogant academic; Mr. Green, who is awkward and clumsy; the cook/singing telegram girl/auxiliary Scarlet/backup cop (must be willing to sing); Mr. Boddy /the motorist/Chief of Police and the unexpected cop/backup cop/auxiliary Mustard.
SAAC is located at 110 East Fifth Street, El Dorado