Continental Carbonic Products, Inc. (CCPI) has announced its El Dorado Liquid CO2 and Dry Ice manufacturing facility.
The manufacturing plant will be CCPI's 15th facility built since its inception in 1976 and its second manufacturing facility in the State of Arkansas.
According to Dennis Harris, president, "Our new El Dorado plant significantly expands our production capabilities to support the growing demands for Liquid CO2 and Dry Ice products. CO2 is crucial for the food processing, food distribution, medical, automotive and other industries that receive these products from CCPI. This facility will not only better serve our customers in the South Central U.S., but also serve as an agent of economic growth for the El Dorado area."
CCPI chose El Dorado for its latest investment because of its location in this key market and the presence of a dependable raw material stream of CO2 available through a long term CO2 supply agreement with LSB Industries’ El Dorado nitrogen chemical manufacturing facility.