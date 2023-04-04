South Arkansas Regional Hospital, a new entity, has signed an agreement to acquire El Dorado’s hospital, Medical Center of South Arkansas and related businesses, including physician clinic operations and outpatient services, from subsidiaries of Community Health Systems, Inc.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
SARH is a nonprofit corporation created by a consortium of community stakeholders – the SHARE Foundation, Murphy USA Charitable Foundation and Murphy Foundation. The consortium also includes AR Health Ventures, a non-profit entity affiliated with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
Dr. Brian Jones, president and chief executive officer of the SHARE Foundation and spokesperson for the consortium, indicated that establishment of SARH is intended to provide South Arkansas with more services to the community.
“SHARE Foundation has been invested in the health of Union County since 1996. This collaboration allows us to deepen that commitment to our community by building on the quality care and services delivered by the physicians and employees of Medical Center of South Arkansas,” said Jones.
Quality of care at the 166-bed Medical Center of South Arkansas is recognized with an overall 4-star rating on CMS Care Compare and a B on the fall 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. The hospital cared for patients at more than 95,000 encounters in 2022, including emergency room visits, inpatient admissions, surgeries, physician clinic and outpatient services visits.
Investments of more than $19 million have been made since 2019 to enhance the facility and expand services, including a remodel of the critical care unit, new surgical equipment, infrastructure upgrades, updates to the inpatient units, and a kitchen/café/community center renovation.
Last fall the hospital opened a new $3.5 million, 18-bed inpatient behavioral health unit to offer mental health support and resources for residents of South Arkansas.
“The partnership between UAMS, the flagship medical organization in Arkansas, and three local foundations is an extraordinary opportunity to provide essential, world class health care and hospital services to South Arkansas, a vital element for economic stability and growth,” said Madison Murphy, President of The Murphy Foundation.
Once the transaction is complete, SARH will work with physicians on the medical staff and leadership to develop plans for the future. Plans are under way to make capital improvements at the facility over the next five years.
“We are excited to be a part of this important effort to improve the health and well-being of our community, and contribute towards high impact initiatives that will shape the future of El Dorado and South Arkansas,” said Andrew Clyde, chairperson of Murphy USA Charitable Foundation.
Alignment with UAMS will support enhanced delivery of services at the hospital by various specialists.
UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson, M.D., MBA said, “UAMS Is pleased to be a part of this effort to expand health care delivery and education in this important region of our state. Through the generous support of the SHARE Foundation and others, UAMS is in the process of opening our ninth regional campus in El Dorado. The South Arkansas Regional Hospital collaboration further supports our commitment to this region and our plans to establish a primary care physician residency program in El Dorado. Statistics show that doctors are more likely to practice where they completed their training, particularly their residencies. Working together, we look forward to creating a destination in El Dorado for our graduates to make a lasting impact on the community.”
The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close Summer 2023.