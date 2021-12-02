The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado is presenting the 2021 Membership Showcase on exhibit in the Merkle Gallery through December 17.
SAAC will host an artist’s reception from 5-6:30 p.m. today in the Merkle Gallery. This exhibit is sponsored by William P. Cook & Associates, PLLC, with the exhibit and reception free and open to the public.
“SAAC is all about our wonderful members, who are creating original work every day inside our walls and in their own studios,” said executive director Laura Allen. “Bringing so many different talented artists’ work together in our galleries is a beautiful way to celebrate these individuals, and their diverse points of view.”
The members of SAAC have once again filled the galleries with a myriad of works created in assemblage, acrylics, charcoal, glasswork, graphite, oils, pastel, photography, sculpture, and watercolor. Every year the exhibition brings the talent of SAAC’s members to the forefront and allows them to display and sell their work in a non-competitive environment. This year’s show boasts 55 pieces from 35 artists.
Local member artists participating in the show are Wesley Beard, Sandy Bennett, Clayton Bolding, Dale Box, Cherie Bright, Elizabeth Callaway, Kelly Campbell, Margaret Combs, Jenn Elmore, Jennie Lee Harris, Katy Hayes, Sylvia Henley, Rhonda Hicks, Beth Hubbert, Missy Inman, Helene Lambert and Patricia A. Lowery. Glenn Mason, Mike Means, Moises Menendez, Maria Oliver, Chrystal Osborn, Ann Palculict, Spencer Purinton, Donald Putman, Lee Scroggins, Doug Stanton, Chris Stone, Lisa Tarver, Mitzi Thompson, Marla Tomlinson, Paul Trichel, Dinah Van Hook, Maria Villegas and Ramona Wood fill out the roster.
Also being honored at the reception are Gulf Coast artists Bill Myer and Diane Stevenson, whose works titled “One Foot In Reality” are being shown in the Price Gallery through December and in the Lobby Gallery until the end of January. In addition, Maria Villegas’ student exhibit “In Sync” hangs in the Lobby Gallery through the weekend.