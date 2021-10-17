Canfor Corporation has announced changes to the senior leadership team. Canfor, based in Vancouver, B.C., operates a sawmill in Urbana (Union County) and recently announced plans to build a $160 million sawmill near DeRidder, LA.
Pat Elliott has been appointed to the role of chief financial officer (CFO) for Canfor and Canfor Pulp and will also retain his responsibilities as senior vice president, Sustainability.
Alan Nicholl has been appointed to the role of executive vice president, Bio-Based Solutions & Pulp Operations. In addition, Arbios Biotech (Arbios), a joint venture between Canfor and Licella Holdings Ltd. that is focused on converting biomass to low carbon biofuel, has appointed Nicholl to the role of president and CEO.
“Canfor is committed to our sustainability journey and advancing our investment and resources in bio-innovation is core to our strategy. In Alan’s new role he will build a Bio-Innovation team that will unlock the full value of each log by diversifying our business into bio-based solutions as low carbon, renewable products become increasingly valued,” said Don Kayne, president and CEO, Canfor.