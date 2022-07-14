LSB Industries, Inc., the operator of El Dorado Chemicals, will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30 on Wednesday, July 27, after the close of the stock market.
LSB’s management will host a conference call on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 9 a.m. to discuss these results. Participating in the call will be President & Chief Executive Officer Mark Behrman, and Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Cheryl Maguire.
Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (866) 682-6100 / (404) 267-0373. Please call in 10 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin and ask for the LSB Industries conference call. To coincide with the conference call, LSB will post a slide presentation at www.lsbindustries.com on the webcast section of the Investor Info tab. Following the prepared remarks, there will be a question and answer session.
CLICK HERE to listen to a webcast of the call at LSB’s website. Go to the site at least 15 minutes before the conference call to download and install any necessary audio software.