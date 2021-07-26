Canfor Corporation will hold a joint conference call with Canfor Pulp Products Inc. at 10 a.m. Friday, July 30, to discuss their respective 2nd quarter 2021 financial and operating results.
CLICK HERE on the morning of the call to access presentation materials.
Following management’s discussion of the quarterly results, the analyst and investment community will be invited to ask questions. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada-based Canfor Corporation operates a sawmill in Urbana (Union County) and recently announced plans to build a $160 million sawmill near DeRidder, LA.