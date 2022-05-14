Christopher A. Harrison, 45, of El Dorado was killed about 6:45 p.m. Friday when the 1983 model Honda ATV he was driving was struck by a truck as Harrison attempted to cross Arkansas 7 south of El Dorado.
It was the second fatal ATV-related accident in Union County this week.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Harrison was driving the ATV west on Pleasant Hill Road. As he crossed Arkansas 7, the ATV was struck by a Ford F-250 that was southbound on the highway.
Harrison died at the scene.
The truck’s driver was not hurt and was not identified in the State Police report.
The weather was clear and the roadways were dry.
Trooper Trevoris Tatum investigated the collision.
LaDarius Gatson, 42, of Spearsville, LA, was found dead Monday after the ATV he was driving wrecked in Union County, just north of the Louisiana state line. Gatson was driving a Honda Foreman west on Leichman Road, off Hillsboro Road, when he lost control. The vehicle came to rest on the south side of the road in the wood line. He was pronounced dead at the scene.