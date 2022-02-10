South Arkansas Regional Airport in El Dorado invites public comment about possible new destinations for the airport’s sole airline passenger service, Southern Airways Express.
The airline currently flies from El Dorado to Dallas and Memphis. It will consider direct flights within about 240 nautical miles of El Dorado if there is sufficient interest.
Possible destinations within the specified distance are Northwest Arkansas, Little Rock, New Orleans, Houston, Branson and Tulsa.
