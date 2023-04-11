Canfor Corporation, which operates a sawmill in Urbana, has announced the company’s upcoming webcast annual general meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 3.
The company will hold a joint analyst conference call with Canfor Pulp Products Inc. the following day on May 4.
Registered shareholders and proxyholders (including non-registered shareholders who have duly appointed themselves as proxyholder) who attend the meeting virtually and have properly followed the instructions in their Information circular to vote virtually at the meeting will have an opportunity to ask questions at the meeting during the question period.
CLICK HERE to listen to the meeting as a member of the general public. Complete the form under the “I am a guest” link.