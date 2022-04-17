Austin Barrow, former president and chief operating officer of the Murphy Arts District in El Dorado, has been named as the development consultant for the Fullerton Historic Theatre Foundation in Orange County, CA.
The foundation owns Orange County's most beloved historical theatre, the Fox Fullerton. It was built in 1925 by Charles Stanley Champan and initially known as "Chapman's Alician Court Theatre."
The Fox was designed by Raymond M. Kennedy of the famous architecture firm of Meyer and Holler, the architects who designed Graumann's Chinese and Egyptian Theatres and The Aztec Theatre in San Antonio, Texas.
Closed in 1987 and allowed to fall in to disrepair, the Fox was saved from demolition in 2004 by the Fullerton Historic Theatre Foundation, and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2006.
The theatre is in a second phase of restoration efforts. The phase includes restrooms for the lobby, concession stand and drinking fountain, new lobby doors to orchestra seating area, air handling system, improvements to the electrical and fire life safety systems, lobby ceiling, balcony ceiling clean-up, and ADA compliance issues.
Barrow officially started working for the FHTF on March 30. His duties will include leading a new fundraising committee, structuring grant application programs, and developing strategic relationships with corporate, public and private sector organizations to develop funds to complete the construction the Fox plus on-going operations after its opening.
Barrow lives in Laguna Beach with wife Laura and their two children. He hails from El Dorado, where he oversaw the development of the Murphy Arts District, a four-block area revitalizing downtown El Dorado as a regional entertainment and arts destination.
Barrow raised $125 million for the development of the project and became the project’s president and COO once completed.
He has bachelor’s degree from Louisiana Tech University and a master of fine arts from the University of Arkansas. Barrow previously worked in acting, film production and the performing arts in Los Angeles, as well as teaching theater at the college level.
He resigned from the Murphy Arts District position in January 2019.