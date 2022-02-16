The South Arkansas Arts Center announces “The Viewfinder,” its annual photography competition and exhibit, is open for viewing and is on display in the Merkle and Price Galleries through Friday, February 25.
An artist's awards reception will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, February 17. A total of $1,000 in cash prizes will be awarded that night.
"The Viewfinder" explores the interests and imagination of shutterbugs throughout our community and beyond. The easy accessibility of digital cameras has dramatically expanded the environment surrounding photography, opening the medium to practitioners from all walks of life and levels of experience.
This year’s competition boasts 72 works from 41 regional photographers as well as a few from around the country. This exhibit offers everything from landscapes and nature to still life photography, portraits and everything in between.
Judging this year’s competition and presenting the awards at the reception is Dero Sanford, Little Rock professional photographer specializing in custom advertising work. Sanford owns ThinkDero, Inc. and his work can be seen on his website, www.thinkdero.com. Sanford loves adventure, photography, good film, and spending his days with his son, Solomon.
Having graduated from Oklahoma State University, Okmulgee, with a degree in photography, he quickly found himself immersed in the advertising scene. Working for various magazines, agencies, and companies he began to build an impressive client base.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the Best of Show ($500), First Place ($250), Second Place ($150) and Third Place ($100).