SHARE Foundation of El Dorado offers several scholarships for individuals pursuing health-related careers and one public education career.
To be eligible for scholarship assistance applicants much have completed all pre-requisites and have a letter of acceptance into the specific program of study for health care or public education careers.
CLICK HERE for information about scholarship eligibility and the scholarship application portal.
Online applications must be submitted prior to July 1 for the fall semester.
Upon graduation, each scholarship has a one-year minimum work commitment at MCSA, SHARE Foundation, or in Union County depending on the scholarship awarded.
All scholarships are funded through donations.
For additional information contact Debbie Watts, VP of Community Impact, 870-881-9015.