Jerry Yarborough, owner of Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers locations across North Louisiana and South Arkansas has been named Franchisee of the Year by Fyzical at the Brand Triumph Celebration in Dallas.
Dr. Yarborough was recognized for his outstanding leadership and business insight in growing his six locations including Bastrop, Jonesboro, Monroe, Ruston, West Monroe in Louisiana, and El Dorado.
Dr. Yarborough is originally from Fort Worth, TX; having moved to Ruston in 1995. He received his doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of Findlay and has been practicing physical therapy for over 29 years, having opened his first clinic 21 years ago in Jonesboro, LA.
Dr. Yarborough has been a Fyzical franchisee for 8 years. Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers is a franchise of over 525 physical therapy clinics across the country, which specializes in balance and vestibular rehabilitation.
Fyzical specializes in all traditional physical therapy interventions.
Dr. Yarborough has used his personal experience with overcoming balance issues to inspire patients. After dealing with viral meningitis and encephalitis which temporarily had him in a wheelchair, he now enjoys using his experience to see patients be able to love their lives.