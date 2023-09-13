Jerry Yarborough, PT, DPT, owner of six Fyzical Therapy & Balance Center locations, has been named Franchisee of the Year by Fyzical. He was recognized for his leadership and business insight at the Brand Triumph Celebration in Dallas on June 9. Pictured accepting the award are Nick Yarborough, Ashley Yarborough, Angela Yarborough, Jerry Yarborough, Tara Howington, Christol Sterling, Jessica Clark, Jennifer McCarthy.