Oil and gas drilling activity in recent weeks has included multiple workovers, according to the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission.
Drilling Permits
Dews Production LLC of Mount Holly is the operator and DD Oilfield Services is the contractor for the re-entry of the Denny No. 2, surface hole location 1,059 feet FNL and 2,300 feet FEL in Section 32-19S-17W in a wildcat field in Union County. Total depth is to 9,163 feet in the Smackover Zone. Work started September 30.
Quanico Oil & Gas of El Dorado is the operator and Sewell Drilling is the contractor for the Trigg No. 1, 660 feet FSL and 2,042 feet FEL in Section 33-17S-12W in a wildcat field in Union County. Total depth into the Smackover Limestone Zone will be 6,200 feet. Work started September 19.
Weiser-Brown Operating Company of Magnolia is the operator and Sewell Drilling is the contractor for the Hubert Jolley No. 1-2, 220 feet FNL and 1,770 feet FWL in a wildcat field in Union County. Total depth is to 8,200 feet in the Smackover Zone. Work started September 22.
Weiser-Brown Operating Company of Magnolia is the operator and Sewell Drilling is the contractor for the Greers No. 1, 2,270 feet FSL and 610 feet FWL in a wildcat field in Union County. Total depth will be to 3,700 feet in the Rodessa/Hill Sand. Work began September 28.
Albemarle Corporation is the operator and Patterson is the contractor for Albemarle brine injection well 644 No. 4, surface hole location 2,491 feet FSL and 2,177 feet FWL, bottom hole locations 2,763 feet FSL and 9 feet FWL in Section 14-17S-21W in the Kilgore Lodge Field of Columbia County. Total depth will be 8,272 feet and measured depth will be 11,935 feet in the Patterson Zone. Work began September 30.
Completions
Quanico Oil & Gas of El Dorado completed the Spooner No. 2, 650 feet FNL and 1,002 feet FEL in Section 5-17S-13W in the Cypress Creek Field of Union County. Total depth into the Graves Zone was to 3,050, with perforations between 2,779 and 2,784 feet. Daily production is 50 barrels of 15-gravity oil. Completed August 16.
Jerry Langley Oil Company of Smackover reported on two wells drilled in wildcat fields in Ouachita County. The Equus Alliance Nunnally No. 1, 1,801 feet FNL and 883 feet FEL in Section 35-12S-18W was unsuccessful. It was drilled to 3,244 feet. The Equus Alliance Nunnally OWI No. 1 was a dry hole. It was located 2,278 feet FSL and 1,203 feet FWL in Section 31-12S-17W.
Workovers
Mission Creek Operating Company of Magnolia has completed the workovers of three wells in the Dorcheat Macedonia Field of Columbia County. All were drilled into the Cotton Valley Zone. They were:
G.T. Williamson No. 3, Section 24-18S-22E, total depth 8,867 feet, perforations between 6,782-8,599 feet, daily production 5 barrels and 5.8 mcf. Completed September 15
Brewer-Warnock No. 4, Section 22-18S-21W, total depth 8,610 feet, perforations between 6,586-8,481 feet, daily production 12.6 mcf. Completed September 27.
Souter-Whitlow No. 3, Section 21-18S-21W, total depth 8,650 feet, perforations between 6,621 and 8,580 feet. Completed September 15.
Mission Creek Operating Company of Magnolia has completed the workover of one well in the McKamie Patton Field of Lafayette County. It was drilled into the Cotton Valley Zone. The Bodcaw “D” No. 1 is in Section 29-17S-23W and has a total depth of 8,300 feet. Perforations were between 6,859 and 8,251 feet. Daily production is 11.78 barrels and 8.39 mcf. Completed September 28.
Arklatx Operating Company of Smackover has completed the workover of two wells in Ouachita County, both into the Nacatoch Zone:
Smackover 985 Unit 11-17, Section 33-15S-15W, drilled to 1,997 feet with perforations between 1,955 and 1,958 feet. Daily production 2 barrels. Completed August 23.
Smackover 985 Unit 15-9, Section 32-15S-15W, drilled to 2,510 feet with perforations between 1,871 and 1,875 feet. Daily production 2 barrels. Completed September 20.
Arklatx Operating Company of Smackover has completed the workovers of two wells in Union County, both into the Nacatoch Zone:
Palm No. 11, Section 3-16S-15W, total depth 1,970 feet with perforations between 1,936 and 1,939 feet. Daily production 2 barrels. Completed September 30.
Palm No. 22, Section 3-16S-15 W, total depth 1,975 feet with perforations between 1,947.5 and 1,949.5 feet. Daily production 4 barrels. Completed August 24.
Mission Creek Operating Company completed several workovers in the Dorcheat Macedonia Field of Columbia County, all into the Cotton Valley Zone:
DMCVU No. 90, Section 14-18S-22W, depth 8,750, perforations 6,694-8677, production 11.7 barrels, 7 mcf, finished August 24.
DMCVU No. 102, Section 15-18S-22W, depth 8,800, perforations 6,982-8,627, production 3 barrels, 26 mcf, finished September 1.
P.E. Nipper No. 6-14, Section 14-18S-22W, depth 8,836, perforations 7,080-8,688, production 1.67 barrels, 8.6 mcf, finished September 8.
G.T. Williamson No. 1, Section 24-18S-22W, depth 6,820, no production, finished August 24.
Willis Jameson No. 4, Section 20-18S-21W, perforations 6,865-8,484, production 3.35 barrels, 27.39 mcf, finished August 15.
Snider Estate No. 6, Section 21-18S-21W, depth 8,810, perforations 6,821-8,528, production 16.7 barrels, 11 mcf, finished August 17.
Formby No. 9, Section 13-18S-22W, depth 8,800 feet, perforations 6,750-8,659, production 1.7 barrels, 22 mcf, finished August 17.
Conley Trust LLC of Smackover has completed the Flenniken “A” No. 2, Section 6-16S-15W in the Smackover Field of Union County. Depth was to 2,480 feet in the Graves Zone with perforations between 2,400-2,454 feet. No production listed. Work was finished April 27.
Recompletion
Arklatx Operating Company recompleted the Murphy Hardy “B” No. 55, Section 3-16S-15W in the Smackover Field of Union County. Total depth was to 2,140 in the Nacatoch Zone with perforations between 1,999 and 2,003 feet. Daily production was 2 barrels. Work was finished July 7.
Mission Creek Operating recompleted the Foreman Ford No. 2, Section 21-18S-21W in the Dorcheat Macedonia Field of Columbia County. Total depth was to 5,444. No production was listed. Work was finished September 7.