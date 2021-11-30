Lycus Ltd., LLC. a chemical manufacturing facility in El Dorado, has received a 16-Year Accumulative Safety Award from the Arkansas Department of Labor, Arkansas Workers’ Compensation Commission and Arkansas Insurance Department.
The award recognizes the 16 years that Lycus employees have worked without a lost day due to workplace injury or illness.
Lycus Ltd., LLC employees and management implemented a comprehensive safety program to establish consistent safe working conditions. The award recognizes the facility’s 21 employees for demonstrating the highest levels of workplace safety practices, including more than 16 years of work without a lost day away from work between September 1, 2005 and September 1, 2021.
Lycus Ltd. is the only domestic manufacturer of certain UV absorbers currently used on the market. It is a wholesaler and contract manufacturer serving the world's leading chemical companies with their ultraviolet (UV) light absorbers for use in plastics, coatings, and personal care applications.