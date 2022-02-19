A total of 123 students from six schools in the county competed for cash prizes and medals in the annual Martha E. Deichler Union County Math Contest, held recently at El Dorado High School.
EHS, Washington Middle School (WMS), Barton Junior High School (BJHS), Junction City High School (JCHS), Parkers Chapel High School (PCHS), and West Side Christian School (WSCS) took part. Home-schooled students also participated.
Students contended for medals and cash awards in each division: $100, first place; $75, second place; $50, third place; and $25, honorable mention.
The competition was sponsored by the Martha E. Deichler family, with John Deichler presenting awards. Support also was provided by Bruce Butterfield of Mustard Seed Wealth Management and the El Dorado Education Foundation (EDEF). Director for the event was John Davis, El Dorado Public Schools Math Chair. This year’s student winners included:
6th grade math: 1st – Bryce Taylor of WMS. 2nd – Harper Allen of WMS. 3rd – Zohan Bhimani of WMS. Honorable mention – Andrew Day, Home School.
7th grade math: 1st – Ethan Bridges of BJHS. 2nd – Weston Lewis of PCHS. 3rd – Stella Martinez of BJHS. Honorable mention – Emma Ware of PCHS.
8th grade math: 1st – Charlie Day, home school. 2nd – Ianna Hernandez of BJHS. 3rd – Octavia Rodriquez of PCHS.
Algebra I: 1st – Spencer Langston of BJHS. 2nd – Jack Day, home school. 3rd – Maryana Woolen of BJHS. Honorable mention – Aubrey Orr of EHS.
Geometry: 1st – (tie) Elijah Narcisso of WSCS and Matthew Langston of EHS. 2nd – (tie) Caden Meadows of EHS and Gabril Moncrief of WSCS. 3rd – Michelle Marlett of EHS.
Algebra II: 1st – William Obiozo of EHS. 2nd – Sebastian Marquez of EHS. 3rd – Clark Cupp of EHS.
PreCalculus/Trigonometry: 1st – Grace McNabb of WSCS. 2nd – Sherlyn Manning of JCHS.
Calculus AB: 1st – John Stipp-Bethune of EHS. 2nd – Levi Shaffer of EHS.
Calculus BC: 1st – Kieron Obiozo of EHS.
Statistics: 1st – Grace Reed of EHS. 2nd – Sophie Ruiz of EHS. 3rd – Priya Dod of EHS. Honorable mention – Claudia Sharp of EHS.